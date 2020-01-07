Happy about it all! The Bachelor premiere kicked off with a bang on Monday, January 6, but that doesn’t mean Peter Weber isn’t happy with the ending.

“Peter is in a really good place. Filming this season was a hectic and out-of-the-ordinary experience for him at times, but he is beyond grateful for the adventure of a lifetime,” a source close to the pilot, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively. “He still has to pinch himself every time he remembers he is the Bachelor.”

Weber, who first appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, “has learned so much about himself over the past year” after doing both reality shows, the insider shared with Us.

Peter Weber on ‘The Bachelor.’The California native met all the hopeful women during the premiere — and reunited with Brown, 25, who returned not once, but twice during the episode. The exes then had an emotional conversation, resulting in them both wondering what to do next. He also asked about her decision to ask her runner up, Tyler Cameron, on a date after ending things with Jed Wyatt — but not him.

“I thought you wanted to be the Bachelor,” the former pageant queen told him, adding that Cameron, 26, had been reaching out to her but she didn’t know where Weber’s head or heart were.

Following the premiere, however, Weber told his side of the story.

“I was prepared at [After the Final Rose] to, like, give it a shot and I knew there was a chance for The Bachelor and I was going to say no to the show,” the Bachelorette alert told hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, January 7. “At AFR, when I saw her for the first time after the show, we kind of had a brief saying goodbye to each other off-camera, caught up and she said that she had moved close to where I was living. I was like, ‘No way, let’s meet up.’ We had agreed. I honestly got excited at that point. I was like, ‘Maybe, this isn’t over yet.’ I felt chemistry on stage to be completely honest.”

He said that it “hurt” seeing her ask out Cameron, but he “wasn’t DMing her like Tyler had been DMing her.” He also added, “She admitted to me that she made the wrong decision.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman