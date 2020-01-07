Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s love story almost took flight after she broke up with Jed Wyatt … but instead, the Bachelorette asked out Tyler Cameron.

“I was prepared at [After the Final Rose] to, like, give it a shot and I knew there was a chance for The Bachelor and I was going to say no to the show,” Peter, 28, told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, January 7. “At AFR, when I saw her for the first time after the show, we kind of had a brief saying goodbye to each other off-camera, caught up and she said that she had moved close to where I was living. I was like, ‘No way, let’s meet up.’ We had agreed. I honestly got excited at that point. I was like, ‘Maybe, this isn’t over yet.’ I felt chemistry on stage to be completely honest.”

After watching the second part of the After the Final Rose special and seeing Hannah ask out Tyler, however, Peter was “done” and “over it.”

“That hurt. I was not expecting it,” the pilot admitted, noting that he didn’t know Hannah still had feelings for him when she returned to The Bachelor to host his second group date of the season. “I didn’t know that she still felt that way for me. I wasn’t DMing her like Tyler had been DMing her. … She admitted to me that she made the wrong decision.”

After Rachel asked if Hannah admitted she made the wrong choice with Jed or Tyler, Peter gave more insight into Hannah’s direct messages with Tyler.

“They had been talking a little bit. I had never reached out to her. I was waiting to talk to her at AFR,” Peter explained, noting he was trying to follow the rules of the ABC series. “The part that pissed me off and hurt me was that we had talked about … And maybe I shouldn’t have gotten excited …”

The former attorney then interjected, “No, you should have gotten excited. It makes all the sense in the world that you would get excited over that. I would have too.”

Back in July 2019, Hannah broke up with Jed, 26, after discovering he wasn’t honest about his relationship with a woman back home while he was filming The Bachelorette. She subsequently asked Tyler, 26, to get a drink with her. While the pair were spotted outside her Los Angeles apartment in August, the model started a relationship with Gigi Hadid days after their overnight date. (Tyler and Hadid split in October.)

After making a brief appearance on night one of Peter’s season, the Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner broke down in tears over her failed romance with the pilot during the Monday, January 6, premiere.

“Hannah was in a good place truly focusing on DWTS, getting confident and happy again after the Jed drama, and she really didn’t need this little interruption,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Seeing Peter brought back old feelings that she didn’t want to be dealing with.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.