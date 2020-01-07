Peter Weber is standing by his decision to give Hannah Ann Sluss the first impression rose during the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor on Monday, January 6.

The 28-year-old pilot defended the 23-year-old model when Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay compared Hannah Ann to controversial Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker.

“I’m going say something. Don’t get mad at me,” Rachel, 34, said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, January 7.

Becca, 29, then injected, “I know exactly what you are going to say.”

“We’ve only seen one episode. But you know who Hannah Ann reminds me of in the way you talk about her?” the attorney continued. “Everybody say it with me now: One. Two, Three! Luke P!”

Peter was quick to shoot down the comparison.

“No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there,” the ABC star said. “She was intentional, but that’s different.”

While Becca agreed that “maybe” Hannah Ann was “intentional, not manipulative,” Rachel didn’t budge.

“Listen. You know him outside of all of that. You know him past the first episode. I’m only talking about first episode,” she explained. “We didn’t know he was like that. First episode it was like, wow, he’s really into this girl. He knows exactly what he wants. He’s very intentional in exactly what he wants to do. And she feels it as well. I’m just saying. We’ve only seen one episode.”

While Peter ultimately agreed to disagree, the former Bachelorettes noted that their issue with Hannah Ann was that she stole time with Peter from other women several times during Monday’s episode. Luke, who competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, came under fire when he was accused of being too intense at the beginning of the season. He later made headlines after he slut-shamed Hannah for having sex with Peter during the fantasy suite dates.

“Hannah Ann was someone that … That girl knew exactly what she wanted coming into this and never let me question that,” Peter told Rachel and Becca. “And I literally mean that from the beginning. She was the first person to steal me away for the first conversation. She was the first kind of normal kiss. Not from like the first entrances. We clicked immediately.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.