Hannah Brown Tearfully Reveals to Peter She Regrets Choosing Jed Wyatt

Looking back. When Hannah Brown showed up on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, it didn’t take long for the duo to start reminiscing about old times — and for the emotions to surface.

During the Monday, January 6, premiere, Brown, 25, hosted a group date where she told all the women about her hookup with Weber. However, she quickly realized her feelings for the pilot, 28, were still there — and stronger than she was letting on.

“I know I care for him,” she told a producer. “I know that I loved him but I know it doesn’t work.”

Weber then walked into the backstage area and the former Bachelorette was sobbing. They quickly began talking about the ending of The Bachelorette — she chose Jed Wyatt and the pair got engaged. Tyler Cameron came in second and Weber placed third. Shortly after filming wrapped, she found out that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home and called off the engagement. During the After the Final Rose special, she asked Cameron if he would go on a date with her. A few days later, the two spent the night together but it never went further than that.

“My heart just sank when you asked Tyler out,” the Bachelor told her and admitted that when he was watching the live after show, he told his family that if she wanted to try again, he would be up for it. However, Brown — who admitted on the live broadcast that she and Weber had sex four times during their fantasy suite date — explained that she hadn’t heard from him and didn’t know where his heart was.

“[Tyler] was reaching out, you didn’t say anything. … I didn’t know if you wanted to get past it,” she shared. “I thought you wanted to be the Bachelor.” However, she did admit that “there was still something there” at the after-show when they saw each other again.

Weber then asked her a big question: Does she ever regret sending him home? “Yeah, Peter, I question it all the time,” she said. “[Picking Jed] was comfortable. It was falling back into the same thing but, like, I broke everybody’s heart and my own through this experience.”

During their talk, Brown also said she would “maybe” consider staying for the season and he said that when he saw her get out of the limo, part of him hoped she was staying.

At the end of the episode, Weber became choked up in an interview.

“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her and I just don’t want to stop looking at her,” the California native said. “I want to just kiss her and just, like, had all this work out and it didn’t and I know it didn’t.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.