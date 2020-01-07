Not over him? Hannah Brown was left feeling “emotional” and “overwhelmed” after her intense conversation with Peter Weber during the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor.

The former Miss Alabama, 25, took Bachelor Nation by surprise when she showed up twice on night one of the latest season. After recalling the “real story” of her infamous windmill moment with Weber, 28, Brown broke down in tears behind-the-scenes of the episode’s final group date.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 7, that the former Bachelorette felt especially vulnerable when revisiting her past with the pilot. At the time, Brown was in the middle of competing on Dancing With the Stars with ballroom pro Alan Bersten and trying to move on from her highly-publicized split from Jed Wyatt.

“Hannah got emotional on the episode because she felt overwhelmed from her busy schedule. She felt pressured and she was being pulled in a million different directions from ABC,” the insider said. “Her main focus was winning DWTS, and she was exhausted and seeing Peter heightened all the stress and anxiety she had been feeling at the time.”

Fans saw Weber attempt to console his ex as she sobbed over her decision to give her final rose to Wyatt, 25. The Bachelor then asked Brown if she would consider joining his season, to which she simply replied, “Maybe.”

Although the episode ended in a dramatic cliffhanger, an insider revealed to Us that the former Bachelorette was feeling “some regrets” about her split from Weber when she reunited with him to film the scene.

“Hannah was in a good place truly focusing on DWTS, getting confident and happy again after the Jed drama, and she really didn’t need this little interruption,” the source added. “Seeing Peter brought back old feelings that she didn’t want to be dealing with.”

After watching her emotional moment with her ex, Brown thanked fans for their messages of support and love.

“So that was not a blast at all. It was truly the hardest day — a day I was not looking forward to reliving,” the DWTS champion tweeted. “Thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.