Hannah Brown understandably had a tough time watching her emotional conversation with ex Peter Weber play out on the Bachelor season 24 premiere on Monday, January 6.

The former Bachelorette, 25, took to Twitter as the episode aired on the West Coast to warn her followers that it would be “very freaking awkward.” Referencing her infamous tryst with the pilot, 28, from her season last year, she added, “I just want to go hide under the windmill right now.”

Spoiler alerts: This is going to be very freaking awkward. @BachelorABC — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

I just want to go hide under the windmill right now. #TheBachelor — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

Brown visited Weber twice during the premiere, first to wish him good luck ahead of his first rose ceremony and then again toward the end to host a group date. During the latter reunion, she broke down in tears while looking back on their romance. Weber asked Brown whether she would be interested in joining his season as a contestant and possibly reigniting their spark, to which she replied, “Maybe.”

“So that was not a blast at all,” the former beauty pageant queen tweeted after the episode aired. “It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight.”

So that was not a blast at all. It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight. ❤️ #thebachelor — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

Brown also thanked her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten. The duo were in the midst of season 28 of the ABC dance competition when the Alabama native filmed her reunion with Weber, which also happened to fall on her birthday.

“Shoutout to @Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this,” she tweeted. “That we survived that week was truly a victory.” (Brown and Bersten, 25, went on to win DWTS in November.)

Also shoutout to @Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this. That we survived that week was truly a victory. 🙌🏻 — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

In other tweets on Monday, Brown reflected upon her “worst birthday” and joked that she wished she “had waterproof mascara” when she talked to Weber.

Thank you. Happy belated. I hope yours was better than mine or you at least had waterproof mascara. https://t.co/gGplQqfyzA — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

The former Miss Alabama USA seemed to be in higher spirits earlier in the night when she told Weber to “enjoy the ride” in a sweet Instagram post, adding, “Find your co-pilot. It’s your turn in the captain’s seat Bud.” In the comments section, he responded, “Thanks Bama.”

The season premiere ended with a title card that read, “To be continued …”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.