Peter Weber dealt with Victoria F.’s ex drama and backlash from the women over Alayah’s return during the Monday, January 27, episode of The Bachelor.

Victoria F. got the first one-on-one date after the contestants traveled to Cleveland to meet up with Peter. They went to an amusement park followed by a Chase Rice concert. Victoria was uncomfortable since Chase is her ex, but she didn’t let on to Peter that anything was wrong; she even sang all the words to his song. Chase spoke to Peter after his performance but didn’t share his history with Victoria.

Victoria then pulled Chase aside to discuss how awkward the encounter was, and he said he had no idea it would be her on the date, despite knowing that she was on Peter’s season. She told him she couldn’t lie to Peter about their past, and Chase encouraged her to do what she felt was right.

Victoria, who claimed that Chase didn’t want her to come on the show, told Peter the truth and freaked out while doing so. She said Chase’s lifestyle didn’t match hers and she had no feelings for him, so she broke things off. She thought Peter wouldn’t want her to continue on the show, but, after getting over the initial shock, he reassured her that she did nothing wrong and gave her a rose.

Peter headed into the group date hoping for less commotion, but that was not in the cards. Alayah returned to set the record straight about the accusations against her — particularly that she and Victoria P. were not friends. She said the former Miss USA contestants took a trip to Vegas together. Peter confronted Victoria about the claim, and she admitted that was accurate before fumbling for an explanation. “My truth is the truth” is the best she came up with as Peter questioned whether he could trust her.

The women hashed things out, with Victoria hugging Alayah and wiping her tears away as they agreed to disagree on their “friendship.” Peter admitted that he let the other women pressure him into sending Alayah home, so he invited her to return to the show and even gave her the group date rose. Alayah then dropped the bombshell on the other ladies that Victoria F. dated Chase — a spoiler she read online after her elimination.

Victoria F. blasted Alayah for stirring the pot and threatened to expose her. Natasha and Deandra later slammed Peter during the cocktail party for giving Alayah the rose and ignoring everyone else during the group date. Victoria P. also refused to let Alayah manipulate her anymore. Alayah ended up in tears as the women accused her of returning for the show, not for Peter.

Elsewhere in the episode, Peter took Kelsey on a one-on-one date following ChampagneGate and called her a “down-to-earth, no-drama, real person.” She opened up about how her parents’ divorce affected her and received a rose.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.