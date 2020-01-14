Not a fan? Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson has been keeping up with Peter Weber on the current season of The Bachelor — but he isn’t exactly impressed.

“It was kind of boring. I felt like nothing happened in episode 1,” the former reality star, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch party for the suicide prevention and mental health nonprofit Drew’s Movement at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13.

There was one moment of the season 24 premiere, however, that caught Johnson’s eye: Hannah Brown‘s emotional conversation with her 28-year-old ex in the middle of one of his group date activities.

“That was really screwed up,” he said of the 25-year-old Dancing With the Stars champ’s return to the Bachelor mansion in the first episode. “It was just so weird. You can take a stand. I mean, I get it that you’re contractually obligated to be there, but how much can you possibly talk about?”

While Johnson has plenty of thoughts on the shocking reunion between the former Bachelorette and current Bachelor, he has even more on Pilot Pete himself.

“There’s nothing really bad to say about him because he’s just kind of there,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us. “He doesn’t really seem like he should be the Bachelor. I always thought the Bachelor was supposed to be this ultimate guy with a great career, and he’s good-looking and in shape. But nowadays the Bachelor is more like, ‘Here’s this PC guy that doesn’t really say any bad s–t.’ He smiles and he’s not ugly.”

Despite widespread criticism from fans when the Bachelor lead was announced, Weber feels like he’s grown into himself after the “hectic and out-of-the-ordinary experience” of filming the reality dating series.

“I would say I learned that I’m a lot stronger than I thought I was because I go through a lot and I’m put through a lot and I come out the end,” the California native told Us exclusively at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in L.A. on Wednesday, January 8. “I feel like I’m a better man at the end of this. I’m more resilient.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.