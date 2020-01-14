It’s been quite a ride for Peter Weber. The season 24 Bachelor has teased an intense season — and a shocking ending — but he’s still proud of how far he’s come through it all.

“I would say I learned that I’m a lot stronger than I thought I was because I go through a lot and I’m put through a lot and I come out the end,” the California native, 28, shared with Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I feel like I’m a better man at the end of this. I’m more resilient. I feel like I’m a lot better communicator now, and that’s huge in a relationship.”

Weber also opened up about showing the contestants the man he really is — something that wasn’t immediate.

“Dating so many different types of women, having to learn how to have them receive you in the way that you’re really intending, took a little bit but I feel like I got the hang of that,” he shared with Us.

Hannah Brown surprised Weber on the first night, then again on the first date, where the exes had an emotional conversation and he asked if she’d consider joining the season. Clearly, the other women aren’t thrilled about Brown’s appearance — but Weber doesn’t regret anything.

“I made mistakes for sure. There’s no doubt about that,” the Bachelorette alum told Us. “I’m human. So I don’t want to look at it as regret. I learned from it. I was really lucky that a lot of the women were so patient with me and they showed me a lot of grace throughout it because I’m not perfect at all — not even close. So I wouldn’t say [I have] regrets, but some mistakes.”

Weber also admitted that he has mixed feelings about watching the season back and knows “a lot of parts will be really tough” to relive.

Overall, Weber doesn’t hold back during his season — something Chris Harrison finds is necessary for any good season of The Bachelor.

“I think he and Hannah got along so well and probably love each other so much is they share that trait of being brutally honest,” he told Us exclusively at the California Strong 2nd Annual Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, January 12. “I think he always does what he thinks is best.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.