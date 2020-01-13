Chris Harrison Reveals Why Peter Weber and Hannah Brown ‘Love’ Each Other

Meant to be? Peter Weber and Hannah Brown are “very similar,” according to Chris Harrison.

“I think [Peter] and Hannah, the reason I think he and Hannah got along so well and probably love each other so much is they share that trait of being brutally honest,” the 48-year-old host told Us Weekly exclusively at the California Strong 2nd Annual Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, January 12, noting that the 28-year-old pilot reminds him of season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins.

Harrison added that Weber and Brown, 25, “really both enjoyed their time” while filming season 15 of The Bachelorette, specifically during their now-infamous overnight date in a windmill.

“I don’t know if the windmill was controversial. … I think it was the exact opposite of controversy,” Harrison explained, noting that Weber is “very sex positive” and “very sex forward” as a person. “That’s important to him, chemistry is important to him and it’ll probably be in this season as well.”

Brown broke up with Weber during part-one of the season 15 Bachelorette finale, which aired in August 2019. While she briefly pursued a relationship with runner-up Tyler Cameron after breaking off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt, Weber claimed that the former pageant queen made plans to meet up with him too.

“I was prepared at [After the Final Rose] to, like, give it a shot and I knew there was a chance for The Bachelor and I was going to say no to the show,” Weber revealed on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast after the January 6 premiere of his season. “At AFR, when I saw her for the first time after the show, we kind of had a brief saying goodbye to each other off-camera, caught up and she said that she had moved close to where I was living. I was like, ‘No way, let’s meet up.’ We had agreed. I honestly got excited at that point. I was like, ‘Maybe, this isn’t over yet.’ I felt chemistry on stage to be completely honest.”

While Weber never contacted Brown after she asked out Cameron, the Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner got emotional when she showed up during the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor.

Harrison, for his part, played coy about how Brown and Weber’s relationship will play out, but he did tell Us that the ending may be unexpected … even if it doesn’t include a fence-jump á la Colton Underwood during season 23.

“On an athletic bar no, nothing as crazy as that, athletically speaking. But yes, the twists and turns at the end are just as dramatic,” he told Us on Sunday. “Peter just isn’t as fast as Colton!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman