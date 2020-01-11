Will season 24 of The Bachelor really be the most dramatic one yet? Chris Harrison believes it, despite the intense previous seasons of The Bachelor — including the fence jump! — and The Bachelorette.

“It’s a very dramatic start, as they say, but it always is! You look at Colton Underwood‘s season and that was crazy for how it went down. Hannah Brown‘s season was crazy, in a totally different way. Now Peter Weber‘s season is unpredictable and riveting in another way and we don’t see it coming,” Harrison, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour on Wednesday, January 8. “It’s something that the producers didn’t know about, it’s something Peter and I didn’t know about.”

However, after the surprise of the former Bachelorette’s appearance, the season just gets crazier. During the Monday, January 6, premiere of the show, a long trailer previewed what’s to come — kissing, fighting and tears, oh my! — and an ending that leaves everyone shocked.

“Inevitably, something happens we’ve never dealt with before,” the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host said of the final episode. “It’s gut-wrenching.”

In the trailer, Harrison approaches Weber, 28, in Australia, seemingly just moments before the Bachelor hands out his final rose and possibly proposes.

“There’s something I just found out,” the host says to a devastated and confused Weber, who then goes and lays down surrounded by crew. Later, he says, “It’s just like the last thing I needed to hear.” His mother is also shown crying and saying, “Don’t let her go. Bring her home to us.”

Whatever happens, Weber is looking at the positive. “I made mistakes for sure. There’s no doubt about that,” the pilot told Us exclusively. “I’m human, so I don’t want to look at it as regret. I learned from it.”

So far, this season’s winner has not been spoiled on social media or other sites — something that’s rare for the franchise. However, Harrison isn’t sure that will last once the season continues.

“I don’t know if anybody can say that [it won’t be spoiled],” he told Us. “I don’t know how you say that. In this day and age, stuff gets out. Who knows what will happen.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.