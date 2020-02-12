Not into it. Peter Weber may have lived through his experience on The Bachelor, but there was a lot he didn’t see — and a lot he wasn’t happy about while watching back the season.

“You know what conversation really didn’t sit well with me was the stuff between Tammy [Ly] and Kelsey [Weier],” the pilot, 28, said on the latest episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, published on Wednesday, February 12. ” Seeing that interaction go back and forth when I canceled that cocktail party in Costa Rica — that was BS. I don’t stand for that at all.”

The conversation he is referencing happened during the February 3 episode, in which Tammy, 24, insinuated that Kelsey, 28, had a drinking problem and was taking “pills.” After Peter canceled the cocktail hour, Tammy called out Kelsey who was truly confused about why her behavior was any of Tammy’s business. Tammy also said that Kelsey seemed to be “emotionally unstable” and in turn, not ready for a real relationship.

“Tammy calling out Kelsey that way and accusing her of that kind of stuff, I don’t stand for,” Peter continued during the podcast. “I remember my interactions with Tammy. I enjoyed them and I definitely admired her. I still do, she’s a super hardworking person, has a lot of amazing qualities, but seeing her, the way she kinda attacked Kelsey, attacked Sydney [Hightower], that stuff I didn’t like.”

Tammy went on to also make an enemy of Mykenna Dorn in the following episode and was sent home. She later took to Twitter to apologize.

” I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from an intentional malicious place,” the Syracuse, New York, native tweeted on Friday, February 7. “I tend to gravitate toward humor in situations like this bc I’m not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I’ve made. We’re all human. All of us have done things we’re not proud of. So please hear me when I say- I never meant to hurt anyone and I’m sorry.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.