While it’s still unclear if Peter Weber found love on season 24 of The Bachelor, the 28-year-old pilot certainly found drama. After quickly going from fan-favorite to villain, contestant Tammy Ly apologized for her actions on Friday, February 7.

“Ok I’m going to address this once and for all- remember that this is a show,” the 24-year-old house flipper tweeted on Friday. “I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from a intentional malicious place.”

Tammy went on to say that she tends to “gravitate toward humor in situations like this [because] I’m not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I’ve made.”

“We’re all human. All of us have done things we’re not proud of. So please hear me when I say- I never meant to hurt anyone and I’m sorry,” Tammy tweeted. “My 5 minute ‘nasty’ moment on TV doesn’t define who I am. Just like how your mistakes don’t define who you are either. Remember that all of us who participated in this show are human too and some of you say nastier things to us than we do to each other.”

She concluded: “Can we PLEASE get back to making playful fun of my ugly faces now #ComedicRelief.”

Tammy first accused Kelsey Weier of having an issue with substance abuse and being “emotionally unstable” during the Monday, February 3, episode of the reality series.

“I’ve seen multiple times that she’s been drinking excessively,” Tammy alleged during the episode. “I don’t need to drink myself to death and cry about it for a whole day.”

Kelsey, 28, denied being an alcoholic, telling Tammy, “I was tipsy. I’m not going to lie. But I wasn’t wasted. I was emotional.”

The following episode, Tammy fought with Mykenna Dorn, accusing the 22-year-old fashion blogger of being “immature” and being on the show for publicity.

“I am a strong woman, and I will not let people like you tear me down anymore and make me feel like any less of a person and I do not deserve any love,” Mykenna fired back. “Because at the end of the day, I am proud of who I am, Tammy. Kindness wins. Love wins.”

While Tammy was eliminated during the two-on-one date, Mykenna’s fate was sealed by the end of the episode at the rose ceremony.

While Tammy has since apologized, she did downplay her behavior while live tweeting Wednesday’s episode, writing, “So sometimes I’m a little bit of a bitch. WHO hasn’t been? 😂 #TheBachelor.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.