Kelley Flanagan’s journey to find love with Peter Weber is about to hit some turbulence.

According to the promo for the Monday, February 10, episode of The Bachelor, Kelley is expected to go from fan-favorite to villain.

“Give me a rose, chop chop, let’s go … If you’re weak, you’re not gonna last,” she declares in the clip. “Peter has an easy decision. The other girls are children. … Just look at me, I’m an attorney.”

Before the episode, Kelley started to “like” tweets in defense of herself.

“Yes 911 hello I’d like to report a crime, they’re trying to make Kelley look bad #TheBachelor,” one tweet “liked” by Kelley reads.

A second post she “liked” compared Kelley to former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman: “Why did @AndiDorfman get to be celebrated for being an attorney who had values and stood her ground about the crap on the Bachelor but @kelleyflanagan is getting this s-ty edit/promo?”

Prior to Monday’s episode, Kelley was celebrated on social media for calling out Peter for “rewarding the drama” during her first one-on-one date.

“That just kind of irked me. I was like, ‘Why is he rewarding this drama?’ No person who should be in that stage [of life] would want to even put up with that,” Kelley said on the February 3 episode. “So I was just like, ‘Why does he keep rewarding this? He should just cut it in the butt and be done with it.’”

While Peter wasn’t sure if Kelley was totally invested in the process, she ultimately got the one-on-one rose.

“I want someone to be my other half. I want to be with someone and we’re a power couple,” she told Peter. “I want someone to challenge me on a day-to-day basis, and me challenge them, learn from them, and vice versa.”

In addition to receiving the rose on one-on-one date, Kelley previously scored the first group date rose during the premiere.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.