Tyler Cameron Breaks His Silence After Mom Andrea Cameron’s Death

Still reeling. Tyler Cameron has broken his silence after the unexpected loss of his mother, Andrea Cameron.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” he captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, March 2, that showed him and his brothers holding his mom’s hand in the hospital. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

Us Weekly confirmed the news that Andrea had died on Saturday, February 29, two days after she was rushed to the hospital in response to a major health scare. The Bachelorette alum, 27, tweeted that day that he would be canceling a planned appearance on Good Morning America in order to fly to his native Florida and be with his family.

“Please pray for my mom and my family,” he tweeted on Thursday, February 27.

The Wake Forest alum’s brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron, echoed Tyler’s call for support on social media. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. Pray for my momma,” Ryan captioned an Instagram Story after Andrea was hospitalized.

A source told Us at the time that the former reality TV star was “devastated” by the unexpected development in his mother’s health before her untimely passing. The two had a “very close” relationship.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” another source told Us on Sunday, March 1. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

Fans saw Tyler speak candidly about a previous family emergency during the hometown episode on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The former contractor remembered taking over some hefty responsibilities while his dad, Jeff Cameron, recovered from a health crisis of his own after his parents’ divorce.

“You getting sick, that was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through in my life,” Tyler told his father at the time, as Hannah Brown met the rest of his family in Florida. “Signing away your rights to go into surgery killed me. I want you to see my wife. I want you to see my kids. That’s why I’m taking this seriously ’cause this could be it, and I want you to be around for all that.”

Andrea is survived by her three sons: Tyler, Ryan and Austin.