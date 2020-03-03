Banding together. Bachelor Nation sent Tyler Cameron a ton of love on social media following his Monday, March 2, post revealing that his mother, Andrea Cameron, unexpectedly died.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” he captioned an Instagram photo on Monday of him holding hands with his brothers and their mom in the hospital. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

Tyler, 27, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, revealed on Thursday, February 27, that he had to cancel his appearance on Good Morning America and fly to Florida due to a “family emergency.”

He added: “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

The reality star was completely heartbroken over his mother’s untimely passing, as a source told Us Weekly exclusively they had a “very close” relationship.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” an insider told Us on Sunday, March 1. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

Bachelor Nation met Tyler’s family during season 15 of The Bachelorette when he brought Hannah, 25, home to meet his parents and brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron. During the episode, his father was recovering from an illness and Tyler was candid about how tough the situation had been on him.

“You getting sick, that was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through in my life,” the model said at the time. “Signing away your rights to go into surgery killed me. I want you to see my wife. I want you to see my kids. That’s why I’m taking this seriously ’cause this could be it, and I want you to be around for all that.”

