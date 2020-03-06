Paying it forward. Tyler Cameron’s brother, Austin Cameron, has started a GoFundMe account to fund a foundation in honor of their late mother, Andrea Cameron.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother,” Austin, who is listed as the group’s organizer, wrote on the account’s homepage. “We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving.”

The page, which was created on Thursday, March 5, asks for donations “in lieu of flowers” so the family can “begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life.”

“Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us,” the statement continued. “We are forever grateful.”

Within the first 20 hours of the page being live, 84 people donated and the family had raised more than $7,000 of their $10,000 goal.

One day prior, the Palm Beach Post revealed Andrea’s cause of death as a brain aneurysm.

“She was a mom to so many,” the Bachelorette alum, 27, told the newspaper, following his mom’s passing.

Us Weekly broke the news on Saturday, February 29, that the real estate agent died two days after being taken to the hospital on February 27.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

The former reality TV star opened up about her death on Monday, March 2.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” he captioned an Instagram photo on Monday that showed him and his brothers holding their mom’s hand in the hospital. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

Andrea is survived by her three sons, Tyler, Austin and Ryan.