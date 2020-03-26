Rooting for true love! Chris Harrison gave a strong showing of support for Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron after the pair sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month.

The Alabama native, 25, and the model, 27, have been spending time together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, amid the current coronavirus outbreak. Bachelor Nation fans have been speculating that their reunion is a clear sign that they’re giving their romance another try. However, the longtime ABC host, 48, doesn’t want to pressure the pair into anything they aren’t ready for yet.

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on them, because Hannah’s been through the wringer and Tyler is a wonderful man,” Harrison told Access Hollywood on Wednesday, March 25. “He’s a really good guy. If they end up together, man, kudos to them. I love them both and I want them to find love, and if it turns out it’s the two of them, that’s amazing.”

The face of the Bachelor franchise continued, joking that he’s prepared to offer his services to the potential couple if they need him. “If they get married, hey, I’ll either be standing between them [officiating] or I’ll be right there in the front row,” he concluded.

Brown and Cameron had clear chemistry when they met on season 15 of The Bachelorette, but ultimately, the pair went their separate ways. Amid their fun-filled Florida getaway, the duo added more fuel to the fire with several flirty TikTok videos, including one that featured a game of Spin the Bottle. “Alright, the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” Cameron teased in the video before losing his chance to kiss the Dancing With the Stars champ.

While neither one of the reality TV personalities has confirmed nor denied the relationship rumors, they’re “very much aware” of all the attention their reunion has gotten. “They think it’s funny that people are so invested,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

Another insider explained that the pair are keeping their relationship strictly platonic. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that,” the source said earlier this month. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”