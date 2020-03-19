Even Colton Underwood is rooting for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron. The former Bachelor tuned into the pair’s workout with thousands of fans on Thursday, March 19, via Instagram Live.

“High key fangirling and ship them so hard,” Underwood, 28, commented on the feed.

Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, joined their friends and his go-to trainer, Phil Fit, for a group training session in Florida. The former Miss Alabama has been spending time in Cameron’s hometown since she arrived on Saturday, March 14.

“Machine’s don’t get tired!” the former pageant queen yelled after Fit prompted them to keep going during the 30-minute workout.

Brown first rose to fame when she competed on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. While they didn’t find love, she went on to be the season 15 Bachelorette and met Cameron. Brown sent the general contractor packing during the finale, but the pair nearly got back together after she broke off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt.

Following an overnight date with Brown in August 2019, Cameron moved to New York City and was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid. The former Bachelorette contestant has been spending time at home in recent weeks after his mother, Andrea, passed away unexpectedly on February 29.

Brown and Cameron sparked reconciliation rumors when she attended Andrea’s celebration of life on March 7. Less than a week later, she returned to Florida and has been spending time with Cameron and his pals amid the coronavirus pandemic. While some members of Bachelor Nation are hoping for the duo to reconnect romantically, a source told Us Weekly that they are just friends.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider told Us. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

The source added that it’s been “hectic year” for both Cameron and Brown, whose brother overdosed on March 1.

“They finally found some time in their schedules to connect,” the source explained. Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic. Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

During Thursday’s workout, the pair poked fun at their time on the ABC series.

“Remember that time you didn’t give me a rose?” Cameron quipped at Brown during the one-minute of alternate punching.

Brown jokingly punched back and said, “Remember that time you took my suitcase”

