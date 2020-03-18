Flirty exes? Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown spent a day at the beach on Monday, March 16, after Cameron joked about baby making on social media.

“There is going to be a major spike in child births 9 months from now,” the former reality TV star, 27, wrote via Twitter on Monday, referring to the coronavirus shutdowns and self-quarantine worldwide.

Dustin Kendrick, who was a fellow contestant on Cameron’s season of The Bachelorette, where the men competed for Brown’s heart, quickly replied to the tweet. “You sayin I’m gonna be a uncle?” he asked.

The same day, the model was spotted on the beach in his home state of Florida with Brown, 25.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the two enjoyed a game of beach volleyball, with Cameron’s brother, Ryan Cameron, and friends. They also took a dip in the ocean.

The Alabama native wore a white bikini and pink baseball hat while Tyler rocked palm tree-printed trunks on the sand.

According to an eyewitness, the pair spent time together at Marcinski beach in Florida with a group of friends.

“They showed no signs of PDA and appeared to be just hanging out as friends,” the source told Us Weekly exclusively. They did, however, stop for photos with fans.

Another witness of the duo’s day out claimed on social media that Tyler and Brown were “very touchy feely.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion was spotted the next day at the pool with Tyler’s best friend Matt James and his crew.

James, 28, who is a contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, shared a TikTok video of the former pageant queen trying to shoot a basket in a poolside net on Tuesday, March 17 … which she missed.

The former couple’s back-to-back outings come after the model, who lost his mom, Andrea Cameron, in February after a brain aneurism, picked up the Southern belle from the airport on Saturday, March 14.

The two previously reunited for a celebration of Andrea’s life at Miller’s Ale House on March 7 in Jupiter, Florida.

“Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else,” an eyewitness told Us on March 10. “They weren’t showing any PDA.”

The insider continued: “Everyone, including Tyler, looked as though they were very happy and excited to see her there. Tyler and other guests’ moods were as cheerful as they could be while celebrating Andrea’s life.”

Brown and Tyler dated on 2019’s season of the ABC dating show, where Tyler was the runner-up. Following their split on TV, the two briefly reunited in August 2019 following the After the Final Rose special and sparked romance rumors when they were seen together again earlier this month.