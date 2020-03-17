Hannah Brown’s Brother Overdosed 1 Day After Tyler Cameron’s Mom Died

Opening up. Hannah Brown‘s younger brother, Patrick Brown, revealed in a powerful statement on Instagram that he suffered an overdose earlier this month.

“I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share,” Patrick wrote on Tuesday, March 17, tagging the photo’s location as a rehabilitation center in Texas. “As some people know, on March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone. I am not posting this for pity or [whatnot] but to thank everyone who has checked up on me. Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up.”

The Alabama native admitted how thankful he was to have a second chance at life: “I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart. This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here! Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder every day and check in on them. Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.”

Patrick’s health scare took place one day after his sister’s ex Tyler Cameron lost his mother, Andrea Cameron, after a brain aneurysm. The former contractor, 27, later shared his family’s heart-wrenching final moments with Andrea and encouraged his followers to consider becoming organ donors so that they could someday “give more life to someone else.”

In the wake of his family’s tragedy, Tyler and Hannah reunited in Palm Beach, Florida, quickly sparking rumors that the former Bachelorette couple had rekindled their romance. Multiple fan accounts spotted the pair leaving Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday, March 14, one week after the Dancing With the Stars champion reportedly supported her ex at his mother’s celebration of life.

“Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly a few days after the memorial. “They weren’t showing any PDA.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).