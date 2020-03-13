Brotherly love! Tyler Cameron spent quality time in New York City with his youngest brother, Ryan Cameron, following their mom Andrea Cameron’s death last month.

“I got you forever kid ❤️,” Tyler, 27, wrote via Instagram on a series of photos of the duo exploring NYC together on Thursday, March 12.

The pictures showed the model wearing a brown coat, beige turtleneck and black jeans leaning against a green wall while Ryan rocked an all-black sweat suit and puffy coat with white sneakers.

The duo took selfies as they walked around the city and snapped solo shots throughout their day of fun.

The former Bachelorette star kicked off the day by taking his brother with him to get pampered. Tyler shared a video of Ryan, who plays football for Florida Atlantic, getting his hair done on Thursday morning and joked, “His ego is getting bigger and bigger like his hair is.”

The siblings, who also have a brother named Austin Cameron, then took to the streets of the bustling city to taste its cuisine.

Ryan revealed via his Instagram Stories that they had some sushi before Tyler took him to Scarr’s Pizza for his first authentic New York slice experience. In the end, he rated it a 8.4.

Later in the day, Ryan shared a picture of himself with the word “FAM” written on it and a heart emoji, and he tagged his big bro.

The family outing came weeks after the Cameron crew lost their mom after she suffered a brain aneurism on February 27, was admitted to the hospital and passed away two days later.

Both Tyler and Ryan spoke out after their mom’s death and said via Instagram that “heaven gained an angel.”

In the days that followed, middle brother Austin started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a foundation in honor of their late mother.

More recently, the family had a celebration of life on Saturday, March 7, for Andrea at Miller’s Ale House in Jupiter, Florida.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Tyler’s ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown was in attendance at the celebration and spent time with him in the days that followed.

“Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else,” the insider told Us on Tuesday, March 10, about the day. “They weren’t showing any PDA.”

The eyewitness added: “Everyone, including Tyler, looked as though they were very happy and excited to see her there. Tyler and other guests’ moods were as cheerful as they could be while celebrating Andrea’s life.”

The two were spotted visiting a local high school on Monday, March 9, where they posed for photos with employees at the school.