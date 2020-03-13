Trying to make a difference. Tyler Cameron posted an emotional video of his family saying goodbye to his mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, to encourage his followers to become organ donors.

“What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother,” the former Bachelorette contestant, 27, wrote alongside a video of him and his brothers, Austin and Ryan, in the hospital on Friday, March 13, via Instagram. “We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life. We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times.”

Us Weekly confirmed Hermann Cameron died on February 29 after two days in the hospital. She was 55.

“We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family,” the reality TV personality wrote on Friday. “We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity.”

Cameron added that “this very trying time for us all” and “we needed any positivity we could get.”

“What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else,” he explained. “I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted. The statistics show that people believe in the process but are not willing to check yes.”

Cameron concluded that his mother being an organ donor “helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time.”

“Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it,” he wrote. “Love you forever momma ❤️”

Florida’s The Palm Beach Post revealed earlier this month that Hermann died from a brain aneurysm.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” a source previously told Us. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

