Hannah Brown Posts About ‘Freedom’ During Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Feeling free! Hannah Brown was loving life at home with her family during her ex Peter Weber’s Bachelor finale.

“Freedom,” the former Bachelorette, 25, captioned a photo of herself and her younger brother, Patrick, jumping outside on her Tuesday, March 10, Instagram Story.

The Alabama native also shared sweet shots with her “people” — her brother and her mom, Susanne — and footage of them rocking out in the car. “Fam time is jam time,” the Bachelor alum captioned the videos.

In July, the former Miss Alabama dumped Peter, 28, on season 15 of the show after they had sex four times in the fantasy suite. While Hannah ultimately got engaged to Jed Wyatt, she and the singer, 26, split after she found out he left a girlfriend back at home in Nashville to come on the show.

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner reunited with Weber on the first episode of his season in January. Not only did she return the wings he previously gifted her, but the former pageant star hosted a group date as well. Hannah went on to tell the California native that she regretted choosing Jed, but turned Peter down when he asked her to stay on the show.

The pilot ultimately proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but ended their engagement months later because of his feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. (The Auburn University graduate, 23, had left the set in Australia ahead of his proposal.)

“In the middle of a proposal, you downplayed [her exit], so that I had no idea what I was saying yes to,” Sluss, also 23, told Peter during the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday. “That’s called being blindsided.”

The Tennessee native went on to say, “We’ve been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her. So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.”

Keep scrolling to see Hannah’s family-filled Instagram Story amid the ABC show’s dramatic finale.