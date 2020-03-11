Team Hannah Ann? It seemed like it! During the Tuesday, March 10, live finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber — and his parents — went through a whirlwind of emotions.

On the Monday, March 9, episode, Peter’s mom, Barbara, broke down in tears and begged him to choose Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison Prewett. So, when he revealed to her a week later that he had proposed to Hannah Ann, 23, she was screaming and crying with excitement.

However, the happiness didn’t last long and a month later, Hannah Ann flew out to see Peter, 28, in Los Angeles and told him off for not completely giving her 100 percent of him and, as he talked about still having feelings for Madison, 23, for taking away her first proposal and engagement.

While she was telling him off, the live audience cameras cut to Barbara, who was nodding and clapping along at Hannah Ann’s brave words. She ultimately took off her engagement ring, gave it back and told him it was over.

When the pair saw each other for the first time on the live show, Hannah Ann was very honest with Peter about the fact that he “downplayed” how he felt toward Madison. She also called him out for hiding the fact that Madison had chosen to leave.

“I had no idea what I was saying yes to. That’s called being blindsided,” she said. “[You had] two days to tell me the full truth.”

Through all of this, Barbara was clapping in the audience.

Hannah Ann’s parting words were strong ones: “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Later, when Chris Harrison traveled to see Madison and she admitted she was still thinking about Peter, Barbara couldn’t help but roll her eyes. However, she was given the chance to explain what happened.

“When I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she was the one who embraced me with love, so organic … I was just into her so much,” Barbara explained of her bond with Hannah Ann. “The next day, we met Madison and it started on a rocky road because she had us wait three hours for her to come in because she didn’t want to meet us.”

Barbara then revealed that it rubbed her the wrong way that Madison didn’t apologize for the wait after they had flown across the world. “When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and that she would not accept a proposal in four days,” she added.

Madison was then given a chance to defend herself, but instead just said that she has “love and respect” for his family.

“This is my journey too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me, this is me choosing Peter,” Madison added. When Harrison asked how they could move forward, Barbara said her son was “going to have to fail to succeed” and said everyone that knows him knows “it’s not going to work” with Madison.