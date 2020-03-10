Bachelor Peter Weber is close with his parents and brother, but Bachelor Nation wasn’t sure how to feel about the Weber family during season 24 finale.

Peter’s mother, Barbara, made headlines in January 2020 when a promo for the season showed her breaking down in tears over one of the contestants.

“Bring her home to us!” she declared in the clip. “Don’t let her go!”

It was revealed during the March 9 episode that Peter’s mother was referring to Hannah Ann Sluss. She begged her son to pick the model over Madison Prewett after spending time with both women in Australia.

“[Madison’s] not there for you, bud,” Barbara told her son, referring to Hannah Ann as “an angel on Earth.”

She continued: “I have to tell you something. I said a prayer last night. I said, ‘Lord, please, please guide Peter today and guide Madison to see where they’re at in this relationship,’ because you have a gem waiting for you who is madly, head over heels in love with you, and God put her there for you. I think God has answered my prayers and put the right person in your path.”

Barbara and Madison also exchanged words after the former Auburn basketball player revealed she was saving herself for marriage — and didn’t want Peter to have sex with anyone else.

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Barbara told Madison on the show. “I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because I was you, I understand that. But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or emotional, that’s up to him.”

Madison fired back, telling Barbara that her feelings were valid. “I have the standards that I have. I’m not going to apologize for that,” she said. “I’m not going to be ashamed of that or be remorseful of that because I didn’t tell him what to do. All I said was it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work through this if this happens. I just want to be open and honest about how it will make me feel.”

Scroll through for everything you need to know about Peter’s family: