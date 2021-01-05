Peter Weber Denies Mom Barb Is to Blame for Kelley Flanagan Split

Bachelor Nation was quick to point fingers at Peter Weber’s mother after the season 24 lead split from Kelley Flanagan, but according to the pilot, Barbara Weber isn’t to blame.

“Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up,” the 28-year-old ABC star told Entertainment Tonight after the outlet reported that Barbara was a “major issue” in their relationship.

Peter continued: “Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her.”

Viewers first met Barbara when Peter competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. The proud mother and her husband, Peter Sr., were spotted in the audience at After the Final Rose, cheering on their son. During Peter’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020, his parents made their opinions on his final two — Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett — clear.

As a result, Barbara celebrated when he proposed to Sluss — and was visibly disappointed when he broke off their engagement because he still had feelings for Prewett. In the end, Peter and Prewett went their separate ways and he reconnected with Flanagan, who was sent home ahead of the hometown dates during his season.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Peter and Flanagan were officially dating — and Barbara fully embraced the romance. Seven months later, however, the Los Angeles native announced their split.

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” he wrote on December 31 via Instagram. “Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

Four days later, Flanagan shared a similar note. “Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed,” she penned on Sunday, January 3. “I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.”

While speculation about infidelity surfaced online, a source told Us that wasn’t the case, noting Peter pulled the plug on their relationship.

“She could see it coming. He really cared for her and he really loved her,” the source said. “They were together all the time, so there was no way either one could’ve cheated. Their personalities just didn’t mix — that was a big factor for the breakup. They also fought and had many disagreements and didn’t see eye to eye at times.”

The source added that Barbara was a “huge fan” of Flanagan.

“Peter’s family loved Kelley,” the source said. “They both wanted to move to New York and talked about moving to New York together, which they were really excited about, but obviously it isn’t going to come into fruition now.”