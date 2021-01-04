A memorable journey. While not every Bachelor or Bachelorette found lasting love during their time on the franchise, they all do get their own poster and tagline — some more memorable than others.

Sometimes the tagline perfectly fits the lead of the show. For season 10 of The Bachelorette, for example, Andi Dorfman‘s tagline read, “She’s looking for the right Juan one,” a play on Juan Pablo Galavis. Dorfman landed her own season after eliminating herself from Juan Pablo’s season 18 of The Bachelor, famously telling him off for being disrespectful and continuously saying, “It’s OK.”

She wasn’t the only one to call out the former soccer player. Clare Crawley went off on Juan Pablo during the finale of The Bachelor, after he led her to believe he was going to choose her and blindsided her by sending her home during the final rose ceremony.

After years of searching for love on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare finally found The One during her season of The Bachelorette — and got her own awkward poster, which was a redo of The Graduate‘s movie poster. The meaning behind it: Clare was the oldest star to lead a season, as she was 39 when it aired. However, age didn’t matter — she still found love and got engaged to Dale Moss less than two weeks into filming.

