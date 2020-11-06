Clare Crawley’s journey may have been unconventional, but in the end — or, two weeks in — she got her happy ending. During the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, the 39-year-old hairdresser got engaged to Dale Moss!

On the episode, Crawley chose to have more one-on-one time with Moss, 32, instead of having a rose ceremony with the other men. After dinner, the pair spent the night together and exchanged I love you’s, which she revealed to Chris Harrison the next morning. Then it was time for the final rose.

“When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embodied everything that I want in a man,” Crawley told Moss the next night. “I’m just so in love with the man that you are.”

He then explained his love for her. “From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special,” he said. “I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that. … I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you. She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you.”

She then whispered, “I love you too. … The best is yet to come,” before he got down on one knee to propose. “Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” she said. When he did, she then called herself “Clare Moss.”

Less than two weeks into filming, Us confirmed that Crawley had fallen in love and chosen to leave the show. As a result, ABC called Tayshia Adams to pick up where Crawley left off.

Fans first met Crawley during season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. She finished as the runner-up in the competition for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart. Crawley subsequently appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While she didn’t find love in Mexico, she had short-lived success on The Bachelor Winter Games when she met Bachelorette Canada’s Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. While he proposed during a live February 2018 episode of the spinoff, they split that April.