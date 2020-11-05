Photos speak louder than words! Clare Crawley was just spotted rocking a large diamond ring on her left hand while shopping in her hometown of Sacramento, California.

In the pics, posted by Entertainment Tonight, the Bachelorette, 39, is outside of Target wearing leggings and a hoodie. The casual outfit is dressed up by the large accessory on her hand.

Last month, the hairstylist made headlines after she was spotted with a diamond band on that finger, something she took to Instagram to explain.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote at the time. “In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

The new photos surfaced just one week after an episode of The Bachelorette aired in which Crawley referred to Dale Moss as her “fiancé” when the other men made fun of him.

The suitors on this season of The Bachelorette have slowly become more and more frustrated with Crawley’s interest in Moss, 32. During the October 26 episode, she spent nearly an hour with the model during a group date and then told producers she wanted to rush through the other dates.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Bachelor alum fell hard for Moss during the first two weeks of filming and decided to exit the show. In turn, Tayshia Adams stepped in to search for The One. Adams, 29, appeared in the promo for the Thursday, November 5, episode.