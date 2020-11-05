Bachelorette

Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Massive Engagement Ring After Calling Dale Moss Her ‘Fiance’

By

Photos speak louder than words! Clare Crawley was just spotted rocking a large diamond ring on her left hand while shopping in her hometown of Sacramento, California.

Everything Bachelorette Clare Crawley Has Said About Dale Moss

Read article

In the pics, posted by Entertainment Tonight, the Bachelorette, 39, is outside of Target wearing leggings and a hoodie. The casual outfit is dressed up by the large accessory on her hand.

Last month, the hairstylist made headlines after she was spotted with a diamond band on that finger, something she took to Instagram to explain.

Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Massive Engagement Ring After Calling Dale Moss Her Fiance
Clare Crawley Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote at the time. “In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

From 1st Rose to Forever? Clare and Dale's Relationship Timeline So Far

Read article

The new photos surfaced just one week after an episode of The Bachelorette aired in which Crawley referred to Dale Moss as her “fiancé” when the other men made fun of him.

Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Massive Engagement Ring After Calling Dale Moss Her Fiance
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss ABC; Shutterstock

The suitors on this season of The Bachelorette have slowly become more and more frustrated with Crawley’s interest in Moss, 32. During the October 26 episode, she spent nearly an hour with the model during a group date and then told producers she wanted to rush through the other dates.

Everything Clare Crawley Has Said About ‘The Bachelorette’ Switch-Up

Read article

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Bachelor alum fell hard for Moss during the first two weeks of filming and decided to exit the show. In turn, Tayshia Adams stepped in to search for The One. Adams, 29, appeared in the promo for the Thursday, November 5, episode.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!