Meet the Moss family! If Clare Crawley ends up marrying Dale Moss, she’s not just getting a husband … but four new siblings too! The Bachelorette season 16 front-runner has a close bond with his four sisters: Amber, Jessica, Robyn and Candace.

Clare opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the “breathtaking” moment she met Dale, a former football player, ahead of the October 2020 premiere of The Bachelorette.

“It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is,” the hairstylist gushed to Us. “I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

While Clare was born and raised in California, Dale, for his part, grew up in South Dakota. He moved to New York City to pursue modeling after his stint in the NFL. Dale’s life changed when his mother, Delores, died in 2017.

“To this day, my sisters and my mother have shaped me into the man I am,” he told Forbes in 2019. “I’ve always had strong, powerful women in my life and they’ve helped me in every aspect. They’re part of my team, my core and that’s definitely what keeps me grounded.”

After the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette, he penned a note to her on social media. “As your son, all I ever wanted was to make you proud,” he wrote at the time. “I love you. I miss you. This one’s for you, Mom.”

He also introduced his new following to his siblings. “All of my sisters have been some of the strongest, most consistent forces in every phase of my life since I can remember and I couldn’t be more proud of the women they’ve become,” Dale captioned a group shot in October 2020 via Instagram. “I love y’all. Till my last breath.”

It turns out Dale’s sisters are fans of the ABC franchise too. Back in April 2020, his family was watching The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart as he worked out.

“Monday Night with the Moss Family. #LifeAtHome #MotivationMonday #Family,” Dale, who moved back in with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him doing pull-ups at their South Dakota home.

Scroll through for more details of the Moss family: