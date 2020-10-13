Bachelorette Clare Crawley Details ‘Breathtaking’ Moment She Met Dale Moss

Love at first sight? Maybe! In a new clip of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley is spotted connecting immediately with contestant Dale Moss — so much so that she says, “I feel like I just met my husband.”

So, what was that moment like? Ahead of the Tuesday, October 13, premiere, Crawley detailed the feeling exclusively to Us Weekly.

“It was breathtaking. It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is,” the hairstylist, 39, said during a video interview. “I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

Although Crawley knew that love at first sight “existed” before that, she “never had experienced it.” However, it’s safe to say she was drawn to the 32-year-old model — especially because she knew exactly what type of man she was looking for before going into the season.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was set to begin filming in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back until May — something she views as a blessing.

“Personally, quarantine gave me so much time to reflect and to actually stop, take a breath, take a long breath, and reevaluate over and over again what exactly — and hone in on — what I’m looking for,” the California native told Us. “So, I had a clear direction of what I wanted and what I didn’t want.”

During the previously released trailer, Crawley is seen getting very close to Moss, which seemingly prompts the other men to get upset — one of them quipping that the 15 men could just leave.

“In the 18 years I’ve been doing this, we’ve never dealt with anything like this,” host Chris Harrison tells the group. One then asks, “Do we get a new Bachelorette in here?”

As Us previously reported, and as the latest trailer teases, Crawley exited the show within two weeks of filming after feeling that she had found The One. Tayshia Adams was then brought in as a replacement Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.