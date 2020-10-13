An early frontrunner. In the previously released first two minutes of The Bachelorette premiere, Clare Crawley falls hard for contestant Dale Moss. She goes as far as saying that she feels like she met her husband.

So, is Moss, 32, what the hairstylist, 39, is looking for?

“There definitely has to be attraction, and you get that feeling like ‘Damn, is she out of my league? Like, is she too much for me?’” the South Dakota native said on an episode of the MaleRoom in October 2019, when asked what kind of women he’s drawn to. “I meet a lot of women who, on the outside, you would think I would get that feeling, but the substance or some of the other things might not be there.”

He also is very interested in a woman who knows who she is. “If you have energy, you carry yourself with confidence, and you connect and have a conversation, you can see into their soul, you can really get a good feel,” he shared.

During the interview, the former NFL player also revealed that there’s “no time limit” when it comes to a relationship turning physical.

“I’m not going to be like, ‘Damn, we haven’t hit the sheets in this amount of time.’ If I’m rocking with you through and through, obviously, there’s an interest,” Moss shared. “Sometimes, it’s how you approach it — like, it’s a fun, flirtatious, freaky night, and that can lead to some long-term stuff too. But I think that’s in a woman’s court, what you want. You’re grown.”

It’s no secret that Crawley — who’s been part of Bachelor Nation since 2014 — is a romantic. So, what does romance mean to Moss? Well, it’s all about being open.

“I think romance is a little bit of vulnerability, to be honest. You have to be willing to fail, but also I think sometimes you have to say, ‘Screw it,’ and take a chance, not really knowing what’s going to happen,” the Special Olympics ambassador said. “If I could put it in one word, vulnerability is a level of romance. And at the end of the day, you have to have passion and love at the same time.”

As previously reported, Crawley exits her season of The Bachelorette after less than two weeks after falling hard for one contestant. In turn, Tayshia Adams replaces her as the new lead.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.