The wait is almost over! ABC revealed a sneak peek of Clare Crawley’s journey for love on The Bachelorette on Monday, October 12, ahead of the season 16 premiere on Tuesday, October 13 — promising tears, drama and many unhappy suitors.

“At last, it’s a brand-new season of The Bachelorette and this one is worth the wait,” Chris Harrison said to begin the new trailer, which first aired during the Monday episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The hairstylist, who was named the Bachelorette in May, hinted at a hopeful ending to her season in the clip, in between footage of her meeting her suitors.

“This might just be my last chance [at love],” she said, pointing out that she’s 39 years old. “I promise you, this finger will be bare no more.”

Fans also got a look at contestant Dale Moss, who is the rumored frontrunner, including the pair’s first impression of one another.

“Hi, come on over,” Crawley said, as the former NFL pro got out of the limo on night one. “Nice to meet you Dale.”

When he walked away she added: “Totally feel like I just met my husband. Oh, my god.”

Hours earlier the network dropped an extended version of Crawley’s first interaction with Moss in which he tells her “this is going to be special” before hugging her and going inside.

The newest teaser, however, was also filled with drama. At one point, one of the men vying for the California native’s heart called out the hairstylist saying he “expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette.”

Another man called into question Moss’ intentions before Harrison, 49, teased Crawley’s early departure from the series.

“I didn’t expect the process to be cut short,” one suitor said before the Bachelor Nation host told the group of contenders that he “can’t even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Crawley chose to leave the show early after finding love with one of her suitors two weeks into filming at La Quinta Resort in July. Following her absence, Tayshia Adams was sent to the California resort to start her own search for love.

Once Harrison dropped the news on the group in the trailer, another suitor said, “I don’t know what this means, do we get a new Bachelorette in here?” hinting at the arrival of Adams, 29.

Following footage of the contestants being shocked by the cryptic news, Harrison had a heart to heart with the show’s lead and told her just how much her decision would affect everyone involved in the show.

“The path we’re on right now doesn’t end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody,” he told Crawley as she wiped tears from her face. “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.