Another day, another Bachelorette promo without Tayshia Adams. On Monday, August 31, host Chris Harrison shared a new trailer for season 16, in which Clare Crawley wore a white dress and kicked roses around while Keke Palmer‘s cover of Aretha Franklin‘s “Respect” played in the background.

The video also showed her walking over videos of her split from Juan Pablo Galavis during season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. When he blindsided her with a breakup during the finale, she famously called him out for his lack of consideration for feelings.

“I lost respect for you. I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” Crawley, now 39, said at the time. “What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

The hairstylist, who went on to appear on multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, was announced as the Bachelorette in March, shortly after her season was set to begin filming.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was delayed. Many of Crawley’s suitors were recast in the time between the delay and the start of filming in May, and less than two weeks in, she chose to exit the show after believing she had found The One.

Although production was scrambling, a source told Us Weekly, they began calling back suitors that had already been vetted and asking them to come to the resort immediately. They then brought in Adams, 29, as the new lead of the show.

When season 16 airs, it will show Crawley’s abbreviated journey to finding love, then dive into Adams’ search.

The upcoming season took another shocking turn on August 11 when Harrison, 49, left the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, to drop off his son Joshua at Texas Christian University. Us broke the news that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher temporarily stepped in to host the show in his place since he had to quarantine again after returning from Texas.

On Sunday, August 30, the host also hinted that the show had wrapped, posting a photo of his grill and a beer via his Instagram Story and writing, “Good to be home!”

The Bachelorette returns on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.