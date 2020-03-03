Clare Crawley is about to embark on relationships with 25 men on The Bachelorette, but she already has a history with several members of Bachelor Nation.

The hairstylist, who has been featured on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, was named the season 16 Bachelorette in March 2020.

“I cannot believe it. I mean, six years later,” Clare said on Good Morning America at the time. “What is happening?”

The reality personality, who will turn 39 while filming the ABC dating show, made history as the oldest Bachelorette lead in the franchise.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” she said on GMA. “I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel that would be more of an issue than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age. I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger. That, to me, is what’s important.”

Clare added that she knows what she wants in a husband.

“The most important thing is, I want a man who will take off his armor,” she said. “I want a man who’s strong, who’s willing to take off the body armor, open himself up, and be vulnerable. I think that’s some serious strength right there.”

