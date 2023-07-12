Clare Crawley and Husband Ryan Are Expecting Their 1st Child

Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, are expecting their first child together.

The season 16 Bachelorette, 42, announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, July 12. “Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” Crawley wrote. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

The reality star went on to say that she and Dawkins had been keeping the news a secret as they “navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it” before deciding to update their fans. “I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!” Crawley added.

Crawley made her Bachelor Nation debut in 2014 when she competed for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart on season 18 of The Bachelor. She went on to appear on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as Bachelor Winter Games.

The hairstylist was named the Bachelorette in March 2020, but filming was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the show finally began production, however, Crawley left after just four episodes, having chosen Dale Moss as her fiancé. (Tayshia Adams replaced her as the Bachelorette for the rest of the season.)

Crawley and Moss, 34, split just two months after their engagement aired but later rekindled their romance. In September 2021, however, they called it quits for good.

Crawley later revealed that she and Dawkins first connected the same month that she and Moss ended their engagement. “This picture was taken exactly one year ago,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2022. “[Ryan] asked me to dinner. I didn’t have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

The duo got engaged in October 2022. “Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” Dawkins exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

The pair tied the knot less than six months later, exchanging vows in February during a ceremony held in Sacramento. “Happiest day of my life,” Crawley gushed via Instagram one day after the event.