Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins’ Relationship Timeline

When one rose wilts, another one starts blooming? Clare Crawley revealed that she first connected with now-boyfriend Ryan Dawkins the same month her engagement to Dale Moss officially ended.

“This picture was taken exactly one year ago,” the former Bachelorette wrote on September 25, 2022, via Instagram. “He asked me to dinner. I didn’t have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

Crawley had an unconventional journey as the season 16 star of the ABC series, ending her stint after two weeks of filming to get engaged to Moss. While the pair were still going strong when their proposal aired in November 2020, they split for the first time in January 2021. They were back together by that February but still had problems to try to work through.

“They’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2021. “They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.”

By September 2021, things took another turn, and they broke up again as Crawley revealed that her mother, who has dementia and Alzheimer’s, had been placed in hospice care.

“Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back,” a source told Us at the time. “This past week has proven to her that he’s not someone who full-heartedly cares about her. He’s putting on an act for the public because he’s all about himself and his public image.”

A rep for Moss later fired back at the suggestion that he wasn’t supportive, claiming he traveled to support Crawley in October 2021.

“Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him,” his rep said at the time. “Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her. Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family. [The following day], Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her, but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare, it was on social media.”

Moss, for his part, has since been linked to interior designer Galey Alix. While Crawley quietly began seeing Dawkins in late 2021, she didn’t go public with their relationship until September 2022.

“He’s mature, career-driven and a good father,” an insider told Us at the time. “He isn’t in it for fame, which is what makes him different from her past relationships.”

Scroll through for Crawley and Dawkins’ timeline: