Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, welcomed their first child via surrogate on Monday, January 15.

“She’s here!” Crawley, 42, announced via her Instagram Story, sharing a photo hugging Dawkins in a hospital room. “Healthy + Beyond Loved. Dream come true.”

The former Bachelorette and Dawkins announced in July 2023 that their family was expanding.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024,” Crawley wrote via Instagram. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in!”

She added: “This is one journey that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to [Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh] for making miracles happen!“

Crawley met Dawkins — who shares two daughters, 12 and 10 respectively, from a previous relationship — in late 2021.

“I wasn’t ready to date again,” Crawley exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of meeting her now-spouse shortly after ending her engagement with Dale Moss. “The second that I was single he was like, ‘Let me take you out.’ And he knew that I was in such a low point and I told him I wasn’t even ready to go out to dinner. I needed to take the space to have time to myself to heal. I didn’t want him to be a rebound.”

After nearly one year together, Dawkins proposed in October 2022 at the RISE Festival in Las Vegas.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” he told Us at the time. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

The twosome wed in February 2023 in front of Dawkins’ eldest daughters. “Ryan, by nature, is an event planner, so he planned the whole wedding,” Crawley recalled during an appearance on the “Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” in May 2023. “But he took the reins, he planned everything. We had a little ceremony. We had the best vows to each other, super personal. It was in the spot [where] we had our first kiss. It was just the greatest little spot.”

Crawley — who rose to fame as a finalist on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014 — was previously engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after meeting during Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. After calling off their whirlwind engagement, she led season 16 of The Bachelorette and met Moss. Crawley and the former football player got engaged after just 12 days and left the show early. The now-exes were together on and off before they split for good in September 2021.