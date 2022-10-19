Part of the family! Clare Crawley’s fiancé, Ryan Dawkins, revealed how his two daughters, ages 8 and 11, feel about the new woman in his life.

“What do your girls think of having Clare as a stepmom?” the Bachelorette alum, 40, asked Dawkins, 47, during a Monday, October 17, Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story.

“Oh, my gosh, they’re completely obsessed with you. They love you so much,” the CEO of Mascot Sports replied. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair got engaged during a trip to Las Vegas to attend the RiSE festival earlier this month.

“During the unified lantern release, Ryan proposed, and she said yes!” a source told Us of the special moment. Shortly after the engagement, Dawkins gushed to Us about the hairstylist.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her. She’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” he said. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

Crawley, for her part, shared a photo via Instagram of her fiancé down on one knee with floating lanterns glowing in the background: “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life.”

The ABC personality and the CEO became Instagram official in September when Crawley shared a video of them jamming to the radio in the car. A source told Us that the hard launch was a long time coming.

“They met about a year ago and started out as friends. She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell,” the insider explained last month.

The Bachelor Nation alum previously got engaged to Dale Moss during an episode of The Bachelorette that aired in November 2020. She left the reality series early to be with the former football player, leaving Tayshia Adams to take her place as the season 16 lead.

Crawley and Moss, 34, split in January 2021 and reconciled one month later. By that September, they had parted ways for good. A little over a year later, the Bachelor Winter Games alum said “yes” to her happily ever after with Dawkins — and heard from some of her exes in the process.

“I have some of the most kindest exes. [The] guys from the show that were wonderful, [they] have reached out. My ex Benoit [Beauséjour-Savard] is wonderful,” Crawley told Us during the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event at New York City’s HK Hall on Thursday, October 13. “I adore [him] more than anything in the world. We support each other, love each other and care about each other deeply as friends. So, he’s reached out.”