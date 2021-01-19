Spreading love. Benoit Beauséjour-Savard showed his ex-fiancée, Clare Crawley, support amid her mom’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease and split with Dale Moss.

“I’m so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now,” Crawley, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 14, alongside a photo of her holding her mom’s hand. “I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker.”

The former Bachelorette visited her ailing mother, Lilia, at a care facility for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients in Sacramento, California, following the holidays.

“I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it’s only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it,” she continued. “She has good days and bad, just like we all do.”

The hairstylist, who got engaged to Moss, 32, after meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette in summer of 2020, noted that she “couldn’t hide” her hard day and her mother could tell.

“Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.❤️,” she concluded.

Crawley’s emotional visit with her mom came as she and fiancé Moss were on separate coasts. News broke on Tuesday, January 19, that the pair are on a break, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly that “there are serious issues they are working through.” The same day, Us confirmed that the couple had split, which Moss later confirmed via Instagram.

Crawley’s ex Beauséjour-Savard, 34, was quick to comment on her post, writing, “This just melted my heart 🥺❤️🙌🏼.”

Bachelor Nation’s Olivia Caridi, DeAnna Pappas and Lesley Murphy also sent the California native their love amid her mom’s health struggle.

“Love you sweet❤️,” Caridi, 28, wrote via Instagram.

Pappas, 38, who was the lead on The Bachelorette’s season 4, added: “I am so very glad you get to see her in person now!!! 💓.”

Murphy, 33, wrote, “Love you♥️♥️♥️.”

Crawley has maintained a seemingly good relationship with Beauséjour-Savard since calling off their engagement in April 2018.

The former couple met while competing on Bachelor Winter Games earlier that year. They broke up when Crawley left the show but rekindled their romance shortly after she got home. The Canada native proposed two months later in front of a studio audience during The Bachelor Winter Games: Worlds Tells All! episode in February 2018.

“There are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance,” the pair said in a statement after their split. “We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.)”

Beauséjour-Savard showed there were no hard feelings when he wished Crawley luck on her journey as the Bachelorette in March 2020.

“Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!!”

Eight months later, the restaurant manager again supported his ex after she got engaged to Moss, 32, following a whirlwind romance.

“Congratulations @ClareCrawley and @DaleMoss13!!!” he captioned a photo Moss’ proposal to Crawley in November 2020. “Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you.”