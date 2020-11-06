Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiance Benoit Reacts to Her Engagement to Dale Moss

No hard feelings? Clare Crawley‘s ex-fiancé, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, weighed in on her getting engaged to Dale Moss and cutting her Bachelorette journey short.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum, 33, shared a photo via his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 5, of Moss, 31, proposing to Crawley, 39, just four episodes into season 16.

“Congratulations @ClareCrawley and @DaleMoss13!!!” he captioned the post. “Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you.”

Beauséjour-Savard also commented on Crawley’s proposal photo via Instagram. “You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two,” he wrote.

The Canada native met Crawley on The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in 2018, and proposed to her during the live finale. However, the pair called it quits two months later.

Beauséjour-Savard has been supportive of Crawley’s search for love on The Bachelorette. In March, he shared a supportive message to his ex after she was announced as the new leading lady.

“Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!!”

Beauséjour-Savard even filmed a segment with Crawley that was supposed to air during the season premiere, but it was ultimately cut. ABC executive Rob Mills tweeted in October that they “didn’t have time for the footage.” However, Beauséjour-Savard thought producers wanted to portray Crawley in a negative light.

“She has some good qualities than right now what we’ve seen it’s only [the] drama part,” he said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s “Almost Famous” podcast in October. “Clare is a really deep person. She likes to get to know you on a really deeper level, which is not showing at all.”

Crawley and Moss’ whirlwind romance on The Bachelorette concluded with the hairstylist professing her love for Moss after two weeks of filming. The former NFL player reciprocated her feelings and got down on one knee during Thursday’s episode.

The couple left the show together, paving the way for Tayshia Adams to step in as the next Bachelorette.