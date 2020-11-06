Will Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ whirlwind romance stand the test of time? When did the Bachelorette season 16 couple know they were in love? And when did Tayshia Adams arrive at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs? “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast host Danny Pellegrino joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to explore all of Bachelor Nation’s burning questions after the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette.

During Thursday’s episode, fans watched Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, get engaged after she dumped the remaining 16 contestants because she was so in love with the former football player. Dale since revealed that he knew he found The One during their one-on-one time on the October 27 episode.

“The icing on the cake, hands down, was ‘pineapple,’” Dale said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast after Thursday’s episode, explaining that Clare told him a story about her and her friend using the fruit as a code word.

“Her and her friend, when she was getting a little bit of anxiety, they would have a password to basically say, ‘Get me out of here, help me,’” Dale said. “So she told me the story and then I go, ‘Oh, pineapple?’ And she goes, ‘What? Who told you? Who told you?’ I guessed the password. The password was ‘pineapple’ that her and her friend used to have as a safety word to save me or I’m, like, spinning out. And I guessed it! And we were freaking out!”

Clare revealed that she called her BFF to double-check that their password was pineapple.

“In my interview that night — on camera — I called my best friend and I was like, ‘W]hat was the original password?’ And she was like, ‘Pineapple. Why?’ And I was like, ‘He knew it!” she exclaimed.

Dale added, “That was really the moment where it was like, ‘OK, this is getting weird.’”

Clare and Dale later revealed that they are house hunting in her native Sacramento, California. Tayshia, meanwhile, took over for the hairstylist at the end of Thursday’s episode. Fans will see her meet Clare’s remaining suitors — and some new faces — on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette.

For a complete breakdown of Thursday’s episode and more behind-the-scenes scoop, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.