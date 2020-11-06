When you know you know — and Clare Crawley and Dale Moss knew very quickly.

The former NFL player, 32, proposed to the Bachelorette, 39, during the Thursday, November 5, episode, and everyone had something to say about the proposal.

From the start of the season, Crawley was really interested in Moss, telling producers after their first meeting that she felt like she had just met her “husband.” Over the next few episodes, the pair only grew closer — until she and Chris Harrison had a discussion on Thursday night’s episode.

“I feel like Dale is my match,” she told the host. Together, they decided that instead of having her spend more time with the remaining men, she should spend a night with Moss to tell him how she felt. They exchanged I love you’s that night, and the next day, he proposed.

“When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embodied everything that I want in a man,” the hairstylist told the athlete before he got down on one knee. “I’m just so in love with the man that you are.”

He then told her how much he was in love with her.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me, and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that,” Moss stated. “I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you. She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you.”

The speedy proposal sparked controversy, but both Crawley and Moss have held their ground. During an Instagram Live after the dramatic episode aired, the couple went into detail about their relationship, which has made the Bachelor Winter Games alum “the happiest [she’s] ever been.”

“The amount of hate, you guys, is insane,” Crawley told her followers. “People are just crazy, but we wanted to come on here for the people who are amazing and the people who understand.”

Fans weren’t the only ones who had strong reactions to the pair’s engagement. Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t help but share their thoughts about the big moment — and the pair’s very fast connection — on social media. Scroll through the gallery below for some of the best reactions.