Feeling the love! Clare Crawley and her new fiancé, Ryan Dawkins, received an outpouring of love on social media shortly after announcing their engagement.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” Crawley, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 10, alongside a photo the romantic proposal. “The easiest YES of my life ❤️.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt responded, writing, “Congrats!!!!! Yes! Love is beautiful!!!” Patti Stanger, meanwhile, replied, “So happy for you.”

Jonathan Van Ness, for his part, commented on the Bachelorette alum’s post: “So cute honey!!”

Most of the comments for the happy couple, who went public with their relationship last month, came from Bachelor Nation. Trista Sutter, who was the OG Bachelorette, wrote that she was “so happy” for the hairstylist.

Bachelor in Paradise star Michael Allio gushed over the bride-to-be, writing, “You deserve it!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Dawkins, 45, popped the question over the weekend while the duo were attending RiSE in Las Vegas on Friday, October 7.

“During the unified lantern release, Ryan proposed and she said yes!” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the moment was captured by a private photographer.

The California native later shared the intimate proposal via Instagram, giving her followers a look at the exact time that Dawkins got down on one knee as lanterns flew above their heads.

The groom-to-be exclusively told Us on Monday how much he loves the former reality star.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” Dawkins said. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

Crawley quietly began dating the Mascot Sports CEO in 2021, but waited until September to publicly announce the romance.

“They met about a year ago and started out as friends,” an insider exclusively told Us shortly after Crawley posted an Instagram video of some of her and Dawkins’ relationship highlights. “She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend.”

The source revealed on September 6 that the Bachelor Winter Games alum’s “close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell.” During their short relationship, Crawley and Dawkins have “built a real solid foundation” together, the insider added.

The former Bachelor contestant’s engagement to Dawkins came one year after Crawley and ex-fiancé Dale Moss called it quits. The exes met on season 16 of The Bachelorette and got engaged during a November 2020 episode of the series.

Crawley split from Moss, 34, in January 2021 but reconciled shortly thereafter. The twosome parted ways for good in September 2021.

Scroll down to see which Bachelor Nation stars are rooting for Crawley and Dawkins following their engagement: