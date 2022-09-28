Baby makes three! Sarah Herron is pregnant with her and fiancé Dylan Brown‘s first child, the couple exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

“It’s very early still, and I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one,” the former Bachelor contestant, 35, who is seven weeks pregnant, told Us. “One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

Herron candidly discussed how IVF helped her expand her family with Brown. “We have been trying to get pregnant for exactly two years. We started trying to conceive naturally in 2020, but after seven months of no luck, we turned to fertility testing which confirmed that I had Diminished Ovarian Reserve,” she explained. “As soon as we learned my diagnosis, we immediately turned to IVF with Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum gushed about how the experience brought her and her fiancé closer together. “I’m so unbelievably grateful to have a partner who’s so supportive and gentle through this whole process,” Herron added. “Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He’s a rugged man, but so tender at heart.”

Herron and Brown previously announced their engagement after four years of dating. “To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time… IT DOESN’T,” she captioned the Instagram post in May 2021. “I’d wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”

Amid their exciting news, the Colorado native hinted that the duo aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“Wedding plans are currently on hold. We feel that we have enough on our plates right now and will resume planning once baby is here,” she revealed to Us. “The idea of our little baby getting to attend our wedding with mom and dad someday feels really beautiful to me, so we’ll wait until that day is right.”

Scroll down for photos of Herron and Brown celebrating the newest addition to their family: