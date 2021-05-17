Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron Is Engaged to Dylan Brown: See Her Ring

Her final rose! Sarah Herron is officially off the market. The Bachelor alum, 34, got engaged to Dylan Brown on Saturday, May 15.

“We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement! In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris,” Herron captioned a slideshow of photos via Instagram on Sunday, May 16, revealing her gorgeous engagement ring.

“To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time… IT DOESN’T. I’d wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person,” she continued in her caption. “We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum then raved over Brown, calling him “my forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend.” She later shared a video of him popping the question by the lake.

The Colorado native first appeared on season 17 of The Bachelor, vying for Sean Lowe‘s heart in 2013. She went on to appear on season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and season 3 in 2016.

The SheLift founder has been open about her relationship with Brown, recently revealing that the pair were trying to have a baby and that she had been diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve (DOR).

“I never imagined it would go this way for me — that at 34 I’d be told my chances of having a baby naturally, are very slim,” she posted via Instagram in March, admitting that it was “hard not to feel broken” after finding out the news. “After 7 months of trying, but with no pregnancy, we turned to fertility testing. The results are consistent. My egg count and quality is low.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more photos from the engagement: