Sharing her story. The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron spoke candidly about her fertility struggles after learning how hard it may be for her to have a baby naturally.

The former reality TV star, 34, opened up about her journey via Instagram on Friday, March 19, revealing she was diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve (DOR) the week prior.

“I never imagined it would go this way for me — that at 34 I’d be told my chances of having a baby naturally, are very slim,” she wrote alongside a photo cuddling up to her partner, Dylan Brown. “After 7 months of trying, but with no pregnancy, we turned to fertility testing. The results are consistent. My egg count and quality is low.”

Herron, who competed on season 17 of the ABC dating series with Bachelor Sean Lowe in 2013, admitted, “It’s hard not to feel broken” throughout the process.

“But I know this is just information to know myself better — to know my relationships, priorities, and values, better. Whatever the outcome may be,” she continued. “This is not a reflection of my ability to mother and nurture, and it does not make me any less deserving of my partner.”

The Colorado native, who was born with one arm, noted that she has now started on her first cycle of Letrozole, which helps stimulate the ovaries to mature an egg.

“I am open to options and I am optimistic. Although I’ve felt grief, I do not feel sorry for myself. I feel empowered and knowledgeable,” the digital creator explained. “I am in a good headspace about my truth, and I know that I’m not alone.”

The SheLift founder told her fans that she does have “a million questions” and is in need of a “community” to help her throughout the fertility ups and downs, asking for any tips, tricks and resources to assist with the journey.

She concluded: “And to the women who’s footsteps I am following in, I admire you, I hold space for you and I see all of you more clearly than ever❤️.”

The following day, Herron expanded upon her fertility ups and downs, opening up about how it has affected her mental state following a history with an eating disorder.

“After learning about my low fertility count, I’m embarrassed to admit that my immediate feeling was resentment,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 20, alongside before and after photos of her body changes. “Resentment for the weight I’d put on trying to create a healthy relationship with food, for the day I would become pregnant. This was an instrumental tactic for my eating recovery, and suddenly all of it seemed a waste.”

The Tents Without Gents cofounder said she looked to the Wholehearted Parenting Manifesto by Brene Brown to switch her perspective. Herron quoted the work, writing, “Above all else, I want you to know that you are loved and lovable. You will learn this from […] how I treat you and how I treat myself.”

Herron explained that after reading the passage, she “silenced the ED voice” and refocused on fueling her body for her future child.

“I have to nourish the little girl in me the same I would a baby,” she added. “And eventually someday, for the little human who will model her relationship with food after mine. “It’s OK to not feel strong all of the time. But remember, the greatest lessons in love are how you love yourself. #healthyisthenewskinny.”