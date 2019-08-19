Bachelor Nation has declared war. Amid Chad Johnson’s days-long tirade against various stars of the Bachelor franchise, some of his Twitter targets are fighting back.

Johnson, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season and briefly starred on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season, started ranting against Bachelor Nation figures on Thursday, August 16, claiming that Caelynn Miller-Keyes is a “sociopath” who “made up lies to create a victim storyline” in her current BiP drama with Blake Horstmann.

Then the 32-year-old took aim at Tyler Cameron’s charity, ABC Food Tours. “It takes impoverished kids to nice restaurants to show them what they can’t have while Tyler gets a nice picture for instagram, then dumps them right back where they came from just as f–ked as they were before,” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson also spoke ill of his ex Fletcher and her CNBC show with fiancé Jordan Rogers, Cash Pad: “Joelle fletcher and Jordan Bitchers received their home renovation tv show after it was pitched and explained to another source, it was meant to be created for someone else and they got the show as an aftermath last minute discussion. Also Jordan probably eats literal s—t.”

On Sunday, August 18, Johnson admitted that he was stirring the pot. “Some of these tweets are true and some have been falsified to add dramatic effect,” he tweeted. “Read, comment, and enjoy according. Or just f–k off honestly I don’t even care I cracked up a few times on the plane over my own writings so that was cool. But alas, enjoy….”

Still, some Bachelor Nation alums are taking his tweets quite seriously. Scroll down to see their reactions his Twitter disses.