Chad Johnson is handing out roses with thorns. The Bachelor in Paradise alum publicly took aim at some of Bachelor Nation’s fan favorites — including Tyler Cameron, Dean Unglert and Ben Higgins — in a 3-day Twitter rant.

“Some of these tweets are true and some have been falsified to add dramatic effect,” the real estate agent, 31, wrote in one tweet on Sunday, August 18, after he had already issued multiple statements about people who have appeared on the hit reality TV series. “Read, comment, and enjoy according. Or just f–k off honestly I don’t even care I cracked up a few times on the plane over my own writings so that was cool. But alas, enjoy….”

While it’s unclear what sparked Johnson’s rant, which began on Thursday, August 16, the Oklahoma native kicked off his tweets with a jab at Nick Viall for weighing in on the Blake Hortsmann, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman drama that’s currently playing out on Bachelor in Paradise.

“So nick vile says that Blake releasing texts was ‘premeditated’. No s–t. It’s called thinking,” he wrote. “Sociopath caelynn made up lies to create a victim storyline. Blake had no choice but to show texts. The Botox & fillers have melted both nick and caelynn’s brains. #BachelorInParadise.”

Johnson then decided to share his thoughts on Cameron’s involvement with the ABCFoodTours charity.

“Let’s talk about Tyler Cameron’s ‘charity,’” Johnson tweeted. “It takes impoverished kids to nice restaurants to show them what they can’t have while Tyler gets a nice picture for instagram, then dumps them right back where they came from just as f–ked as they were before. #Giving #Charity.”

Johnson — who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and later on Bachelor in Paradise — also took aim at the Texas native, 28, and her fiancé, Jordan Rogers.

“Joelle fletcher and Jordan Bitchers received their home renovation tv show after it was pitched and explained to another source, it was meant to be created for someone else and they got the show as an aftermath last minute discussion,” Johnson wrote with a nod to the couple’s new CNBC TV series, Cash Pad. “Also Jordan probably eats literal s–t.”

The only people whom Johnson appeared not to have hard feelings toward were Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham — and “hot AF” Jenny Delaney.

He shared: “Aire [sic] and Lauren are legitimately the only people from The Bachelor that don’t deserve a good punch in the mouth. And yes that includes myself.”

Scroll down to see more of Johnson’s rampage.